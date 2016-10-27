Halloween costumes under question

By Yoselin Persons

Contributing Writer

Halloween is the one day of the year that everyone has a chance to dress up in their most thrilling and unique costumes. Lately, though, discussion has surrounded Halloween as a time to dress up in the cultural attire of others. And the students at Bonaventure have their own perspective on that issue.

“I find it offensive when others dress as other cultures for Halloween,” said Jonathan Gallegos, a senior sociology major and the president of Latin American Student Organization (LASO). “Certain aspects in a culture may be sacred to that culture.”

Juliette Bauer, a junior women’s studies and English double major, believes dressing as another group’s culture is offensive.

“I think it’s ignorant to assume that we have the right to make another person’s culture into a costume,” said Bauer, the president of SBU4Equality. “The trivialization of an entire society shouldn’t be made light of for a cute costume.”

There are different points of view on the offensive nature of wearing other cultures’ symbols as costumes.

“Overall, I feel like some people just have to calm down about the issue,” said Samuel Hoefling, a freshman journalism and mass communication major. “I do, however, find it offensive when people dress up as priests, pastors or someone in a distinct type of religious order.”

To some, wearing a Halloween costume that represents other cultures is an example of “cultural appropriation.”

“I find it offensive when others dress as other cultures for Halloween because it serves as a clear example of cultural appropriation,” said Jenna Cherry, a freshman marketing major. “Halloween is a time to dress up as something fun and have a good time, but it becomes not acceptable when other people’s ways of living are being made as a joke.”

Throughout time, the aspect of dressing up in a Halloween costume has changed. It has gotten out of hand with wearing costumes that portray people of their gender change and exploiting the “black face.”

“It’s hard to stay rational and kind when telling someone their blatantly transphobic Caitlyn Jenner costume isn’t of good taste,” said Bauer. “The minute people began using black face and a hoodie to be Trayvon Martin for a gag costume it was out of hand.”

Some students at Bonaventure believe the best way to combat this cultural appropriation is to comment when the initial costume idea is proposed.

“…Before Halloween, if you hear someone mention that they plan on dressing as another culture, you should try to convince them not to—because others might react violently due to the disrespect,” Gallegos said.

The entitlement of borrowing from another’s culture extends beyond costumes, though.

“I think of people with the Bonaventure headdress tatted on their body, and I can’t help but wonder what environment has made them feel that’s acceptable,” said Bauer. “It commodities an entire culture and turns it into a fashion accessory, and I think that’s cruel and very un-Franciscan.”

personsyr16@bonaventure.edu