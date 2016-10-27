Bookstore gets renovations

By Brandon Fields

News Assignment Editor

In time for basketball season, the bookstore, located in the Reilly Center, recently received renovations.

The bookstore kept its doors open for business during the renovations from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.

Annette Donavon, manager of the bookstore, said the renovations came to fruition by the University collaborating with Follett for a new contract, including the renovations.

Follett is the company contracted by the University to run the bookstore. According to Follett’s website, they provide digital content, course materials and merchandise in a retail environment that promotes the school’s brand and mission.

The renovations consisted of a new carpet, paint job, vinyl flooring in the convenience area, a new checkout station and new fixtures.

The renovations went smoother and faster than expected, said Donavon. She said she is pleased with the outcome.

Donavon said she didn’t want to discuss the price of the renovations and that work is still being done and doesn’t have a set number yet.

The renovations are still being finished and will be complete when the graphics are added to the exterior windows of the store.

The changes were made to match the school colors and be cohesive with the upgrades to the Bob Lanier Court.

The campus community has noticed the renovations and has expressed its thoughts on the upgrades.

“Faculty, staff and students have been popping into the store and they love it,” said Donavon. “They have said it looks nice and have been very excited.”

