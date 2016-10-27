Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter

By Joe Sanchez-Castro

Contributing Writer

A debate of Black Lives Matter vs. All Lives Matter took place in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts loft on Oct. 25.

Residential life hosted the event, and the debate revolved around the lack of opportunities and the amount of social injustices that black people face on a daily basis.

Approximately 50 students and faculty attended the event.

Some topics covered in the debate included: Black Lives Matter advocating violence, only negative black movements being featured on social media, the corrupt criminal justice system and how it affects people of color and how All Lives Matter is insinuating that black lives don’t matter.

The event included an open portion for people to voice their opinions.

Some of their opinions included: Cops target black people too often; our society’s criminal justice system is corrupt and needs to be repaired; black people are getting incarcerated in shocking manners and at alarming rates; the education system for black people puts them at a huge disadvantage compared to white students; and many inner city schools, which are comprised predominantly of people of color, do not offer advanced proficiency courses.

During the open discussion, Angell Benjamin, a graduate counseling major, said, “I agree that all lives matter, but for a very long time in this country, black lives didn’t matter,” he said. “This is something that’s real. We are being discriminated against. We are here. Don’t ignore us. Don’t put our problems down just because you are not dealing with them. This is our struggle. Hear us, but don’t just hear us and move on.”

Benjamin, an African-American student, said that from the day a black person is born, they realize they are different. He said that they realize their opportunities are limited by the society in which they live.

Malaika Worsham, a senior sports studies major, said people have to recognize black people’s struggles.

“If you don’t realize that our lives matter and continue going about your life, all those systematic oppressions are going to continue to happen,” Worsham said.

Worsham said one in three black males are expected to go to prison at some point in their life, compared to one in every 17 white males.

She also said Black Lives Matter is trying to educate people on issues happening in the black community.

“It’s a way of saying that we’re still suffering,” Worsham said. “If you look at the root of why All Lives Matter came about, it’s not that they truly believe this. All other lives do matter, but right now, our focus is on black lives matter.”

Michael Castaneda, a freshman marketing major, said he agrees with the Black Lives Matter movement, but also thinks that all lives matter.

“All lives do matter, but they’re basing it off their specific race or ethnicity,” said Castenada. “I think a lot of it can be misconstrued for a violent movement where there is going to be some violent people. I understand where they are coming from. Being half white comes with a privilege, and I feel like people treat me better than if I would otherwise be black. I think many people take advantage of this privilege.”

