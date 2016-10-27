Features: Elevate your following

By Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

One of the best ways to gain exposure and grow a following on social media is to obtain features, tagging clothing brands in your outfits of the day and submitting your photos to fashion feature accounts. These feature accounts will then repost your photo, showcasing your fashion-forward looks to their larger audience. There are accounts dedicated to showcasing individuals of all talents, including comedy, dance and photography, too. Here’s a brief list of five Instagram accounts dedicated to featuring fashionistas and instructions on how to submit your photos.



@FashionBombDaily

Fashion Bomb Daily, created by Claire Sulmers, is one of the leading multicultural fashion platforms online. The website features red carpet coverage, celebrity style and even showcases the stylish readers of the site. Known as “Fashion Bombshell of the Day,” readers are invited to submit five to 10 of their best outfits to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com to be featured on all of Fashion Bomb Daily’s social networks, including Instagram.



@FlyFashionDoll



With a mission to deliver daily fashion inspiration, Fly Fashion Doll does just that by featuring fashion-forward women and men from Instagram. To earn a feature on both Instagram and Facebook, post a full-length photo of your outfit, using the hashtag #FlyFashionDoll.

@Blackbloggersclub

As a platform dedicated to discovering the best black bloggers and talents from around the world, Black Bloggers Club fulfills their mission by showcasing stylish African Americans. To earn a feature, simply tag the account in your photo.



@ootdmagazine

With a remarkable 2.7 million followers on Instagram, Outfit of the Day Magazine is the most influential feature fashion account on Instagram. Known for showcasing the everyday style of rising talents and influencers, particularly women, Instagram users can obtain a feature using the hashtag #ootdmagazine on their photos or by filling out the “Submit Your OOTD” form on ootdmagazine.com.

@wearit_loveit

Similar to OOTD Magazine, Wear it Love it is another Instagram account dedicated to showcasing the style of women. The process of earning a feature is simple. Tag the account in your stylish outfit photos or simply send your photo as a direct message.

