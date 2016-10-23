Women’s soccer fall to Dayton

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

It was senior day for two players on the St. Bonaventure University women’s soccer team. The game featured defenders Jennifer Morris and Mirae Whitaker playing their final home game at the Marra Atheltic Complex.

It wasn’t an ideal send off for the two seniors as the Bonnies were defeated 3-0 by the Dayton Flyers. The Bonnies couldn’t keep the ball out of their defensive zone and struggled getting it to the offensive zone.

The first goal of the game came by junior forward Alexis Kiehl of the Flyers in the 17th minute, who made a move to the front of the net to put it past freshman goaltender Lauren Malcolm. The goal was assisted by sophomore defenseman Nadia Pestell. This was Kiehl’s first goal of two she had in the game.

With time winding down in the first half, senior defender Sarah Byrne kicked a long pass down to senior forward/midfielder Meghan Blank, who received the pass, heading up the left side of the field. Blank pushed it up field and shot it past Malcolm off the right post and in to end the first half and put the Bonnies down 2-0.

Coming out of the half, in the 58th minute, the Bonnies received a penalty on sophomore defender Jessica Scruggs. Kiehl would pick up her second goal of the game on the penalty shot, as she beat Malcolm with a low right shot to put the Flyers up 3-0.

For the rest of the half, the ball would bounce back and forth and the Flyers would eventually run the clock out to pick up their fifth win of the season and their third Atlantic 10 conference win, which puts their record at 5-8-3 overall and 3-3-2 in the A10.

Malcolm would finish the game with eight saves on 11 shots and sophomore goaltender Kaelyn Johns stopped all three shots on goal.

The Bonnies fall to 4-12-1 overall and 1-7-0 in the A10 Conference. They will head on the road for to Richmond to take on the Spiders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

