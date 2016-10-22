Bonnies take win against Colgate

by Ryan Signorino

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure swimming and diving teams defeated Colgate University by scores of 163-70 in men’s and 161-79 in women’s Saturday afternoon.

This was the second meet for the men after falling to Cleveland State University on Friday. The women also had two meets on Oct. 14 and 15 against Central Connecticut and Oct. 8 against Youngstown State.

The day started with diving at 9:00 a.m. In the men’s 1 meter, sophomore Ryan McLaughlin won with a score of 271.65 and freshman Austin Childs came second with a score of 250.65. In the women’s 1 meter, sophomore Brittany Hart won with a score of 209.48 and freshman Elena Rohr came second with a score of 190.73.

In the men’s 3 meter, Childs won with a score of 284.55 and McLaughlin took second with a 258.90. For the women, Hart won again with a score of 212.48. Freshmen Kelsey Powers and Izzy Aguilera took second and third.

The swimming began at 11:30 a.m. Both the men and women had 11 events including two relays. Bonaventure won 21 out of the 22 events, only not winning in the women’s 1000-yard freestyle.

Junior Matt Taccard and senior Michael White both swam in three events and won all them. They swam together in the 200-yard medley relay along with senior Matt Goettler and freshman David Shakhnazarov, winning in a time of 1:35.53. White then won the 400-yard individual medley at 4:10.17, and Taccard won the 200-yard back at 1:58.56. They then swam together again in the 400-yard freestyle relay along with junior Logan Hellwig and freshman Nick Burdo with a time of 3:12.34.

Freshman Kathryn Godlewski and sophomore Samantha Kuchinski both also won all three of their events. Kuchinski anchored the 200-yard medley relay along with junior Devon McFadden, junior Maria Rocchi and senior Bridget Jordan with a time of 1:49.52. Godlewski swam the 200-yard freestyle at 1:57.23 and the 500-yard freestyle at 5:15.54. Kuchinski swam the 50-yard freestyle at 24.76. They both swam the 400-yard freestyle relay along with sophomore Rachel Taylor and senior Maggie Woods at 3:37.50.

Another highlight of the day was the men’s 50-yard freestyle where Bonaventure took first, second and third. Junior Jordan Powers won in a time of 21.82, Shakhnazarov went 22.14 and senior Kevin Grant went 22.42.

The swimming and diving teams are back in action next Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 a.m. for their first conference swim, the A-10 Pod Meet at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.