Swimming loses against Cleveland Sate

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams took on Cleveland State this afternoon, with the men losing 145-96 and the women falling 137-106.

On the men’s side, the Bonnies were able to pick up wins from senior Michael White Jr. in the 100 yard freestyle at 47.19, junior Matthew Taccard in the 50 yard freestyle at 21.57 and junior Ben Galinski in the 500 yard freestyle at 4:49.25. The Bonnies also claimed first in both diving events, sophomore Ryan McLaughlin in the one meter with 262.73 and freshman Austin Childs in the three meter with 271.80. They also had five second place finishes and seven third place finishes.

For the women, junior Devon McFadden got wins in the 200 yard individual medley at 2:09.14 and 100 yard backstroke at 58.08. Sophomore Brittany Hart got the Bonnies their only other win of the meet in one meter diving with a score of 232.73. The team finished in second place in nine events and earned third in eight.

The meet was the men’s first of the season, but it was women’s third. The women’s team’s record drops to 1-2 on the year.

But they won’t be out of the pool very long, as they will take on Colgate Saturday morning with diving beginning at 9 a.m. and swimming starting at 11 a.m.

