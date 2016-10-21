Mental health stigmatized

By Ethan MacKrell

Opinions Editor

Hip-hop artist Kid Cudi announced on Oct. 4 that he had checked into rehab due to his struggles with depression and suicidal urges. This is yet another example that shows how serious mental illnesses can be and that they can affect anyone around us.

Kid Cudi’s work in the music industry is something that has influenced many of today’s hip-hop artists, and many of these rappers went to Twitter to voice their support for Cudi. Some of these artists included Wiz Khalifa, Theophilus London, Denzel Curry and Travis Scott who all left well wishes for the Cleveland hip-hop artist.

“Sending my love to @KidCudi we love u legend,” wrote Theophilus London.

It’s events like these that should force us as a society to start to seriously talk about the issues that surround mental health. Today, people far too often associate mental illnesses with weakness or something that is made up in order to get attention. It is false statements like these that make talking about these issues that much more difficult. If we ever want to have a productive dialogue about these illnesses and what we can do to better the lives of the people who suffer from them, we should start calling them by what they actually are: illnesses.

I bet there are people out there that don’t understand how Kid Cudi could possibly be affected by depression because he has all the money and fame in the world, and that is sad to think about. If Kid Cudi was suffering from bronchitis, no one would question it, so why should we be skeptical of someone who says they are suffering from a mental illness?

We have to understand that mental health problems are on the same level of lung or heart problems. You don’t choose whether or not you have an issue with your respiratory system, so why would we put that label on someone who was diagnosed with a mental disorder?

Although it’s very sad to see Kid Cudi have to go through the things he’s currently going through, I hope that this can help people see how real and serious mental disorders can be. Our society has an ugly trait where we tend to cast out those with mental illness, and that is something that has to change.

You always hate to see when someone who has brought so much joy to other people has to go through his own personal struggles, so all I can say is get well soon, Cudder.