Atlanta: A Must Watch

By Tom Cottingham

Features Assignment Editor

FX is a station that is usually a hit or miss when it comes to original programming. However, when they hit, they hit big. Shows such as “Louie”, “Fargo”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The Americans” are respected television series, but a new show must be added to the list. Donald Glover, also known by his stage name, Childish Gambino, writes, produces, created and stars in FX’s newest hit show “Atlanta,” and it is just great.

The series follows an upcoming rap star, Paper Boi, with his cousin and manager, Earn Marks, to try and make it big in the Atlanta rap scene. These two characters split the direction of the show into two different subplots. Paper Boi’s story, portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, is about him trying to make a name for himself in the city, whether it is through crime or otherwise. Earn’s story, portrayed by Glover, shows how the business side of living in Atlanta can be rough. He lives with his girlfriend and child who need his support but is also trying to make it as a manager for a thug rapper.

The best part about this show is the writing and script. The dialogue between characters is crisp, genuine and to the point. The script is smart when it comes to clever jokes and conversations. For example, one scene shows two girls having a petty conversation at a fancy restaurant, and the conversation could not have felt anymore real. Another thing is that the story can also relate to the audience at some points. For example, in one of the cold openings, Earn gets into some trouble when he asks the cashier at McDonald’s for a water cup but fills it with soda instead. It’s just a moment that a lot of people have been through once, and the show has the power to relate that struggle back to the audience.

The comedy-drama also reveals to the audience the experience of street life in the city with the shows breathtaking cinematography. The different shots the show uses enhances the enjoyment of watching it to another level. They use shots from a first person prospective of sitting on the train, walking through a crowded club at night or even sitting in the back of a car while a deal is going down. Glover also loves using these fake advertisements that he embedded into the show. These high-definition, satire commercials are little, but they give unique characteristics to the show.

The hip-hop culture the show pushes is also huge. Each episode starts off with a rap song that usually relates to the rap scene of Atlanta. These songs are usually by Future and Kodak Black, along with relating artists. Rap group Migos and underground rapper Retro Spectro have both made cameo appearances in the show as well, with more to come as the season goes on. FX has already ordered a second season and the first one is not even over yet. If you haven’t already, give Glover’s “Atlanta” a chance.