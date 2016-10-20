Women’s soccer picks up first A10 win

By Kiley O’Donnell

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure women’s soccer team picked up their first A10 win and improved their record to 4-11-1. The Bonnies shut out the Davidson Wildcats 2-0 at home on Thursday. The two goals came from freshman midfielders Bella Marra and Sabrina Sousa-Sampson.

Despite starting the game early due to a notice of inclement weather, the game had an hour storm delay after sights of lightning in the area. The game resumed at the 9:36 mark in the first half.

Bonnies freshman goal keeper Lauren Malcolm kept her team in the game inside the net tonight. She ended the night with nine totaled saves.

The brown and white finished the night with four shots on goal, one each coming from senior defense Jennifer Morris and sophomore forward Jessica Scruggs. The other two conversions were thanks to Marra and Sousa-Sampson.

Marra’s goal came at the 22nd minute mark, making it her first collegiate goal. The assist came from Jennifer Morris, who’s corner kick found Marra right in front of the net. The ball went off Marra’s foot, escalated into the air and hit bar down and went in.

Another Morris corner kick resulted in Sousa’s goal, coming in at the 43rd minute mark to end the first half on a positive note for the Bonnies. It was her second goal of the season.

The Davidson Wildcats had many missed opportunities, as they could not convert on their nine shot attempts, yet kept maintaining offensive pressure throughout the game.

The Bonnies will host the Dayton Flyers in their final home game of the season, on Sunday Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.