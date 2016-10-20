Top 4 College Basketball teams

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

As October dwindles down, the hype and rave of college basketball starts to fill the air. After watching such an exciting end to the season, where the Villanova Wildcats ended the season in historic fashion, senior forward Kris Jenkins had the shot that everyone always dreams of shooting at the end of the National Championship.

Jenkins shot got the Wildcats to hoist the trophy in the air and put them atop of the polls. To start the season, the Wildcats will remain at the top of the polls for the 2016-2017 season.

1. Villanova Wildcats

The Wildcats have won their way to the top of this pre-season prediction. With returning the likes of Jenkins, senior guard, Josh Hart, and sophomore forward, Eric Paschall will bring leadership to a team who lost two key players. These three players played pivotal roles on the Wildcats throughout the year. They will need them to step up as leaders and lead the young guys. This team will look to win the Big East and hopefully another National Championship.

2. Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils finished tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). They finished their season in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, being defeated by the Oregon Ducks, 82-68. It was a season of ups and downs for the Blue Devils but with returning junior guard Grayson Allen, he will look to senior forward Amile Jefferson to come back from his injury and will look to guide this young team. Freshman forward Harry Giles will look to get playing time and assert himself as the big man down low, as well as forward Jayson Tatum.

3. Kentucky Wildcats

When talking about college basketball, how can anyone not talk about John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats? With their excitement year after year, heavy top 100 recruiting and consistent dominanance, it’s hard not to consider this team. With any other team adding seven freshmen to their team, you would think they are rebuilding, but not with the Wildcats. The way Calipari gets his new teams ready year after year with almost completely different teams is truly amazing and will look to contend for a National Title once again this year.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels will sit atop of the NCAA rankings but will not know if they will eligible to play for anything this year. The team’s infractions on the paper-less scandal is going to come out on their team, which could suspend them from post-season play.

But if the Tar Heels are eligible they can be a very scary team, returning senior guard Nate Britt; junior guard Joel Berry III; and senior forward Kennedy Meeks. The Tar Heels will have another chance at a National Title as they came seconds and a great shot away from hoisting the trophy. The Tar Heels could be another threat in the ACC and will be dangerous come tournament time.

There are so many dangerous teams coming into the 2016-2017 college basketball season, and there could be a lot of changes throughout the season in these top four spots. This college basketball season is going to give a lot of excitement, heartbreak and entertainment as every basketball season.

