SBU hosts first open house of the year: More prospective students visit than last year

By Lian Bunny

Co-Photo Editor

St. Bonaventure University hosted an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, attracting more than 70 prospective students.

This event is the first of three fall open houses, according to Monica Emery, director of volunteer relations and events.

According to a past edition of The Bona Venture from last October, the first open house last fall attracted 45 prospective students.

No students committed to attending Bonaventure. Emery said students do not typically commit at fall open houses.

Bernie Valento, vice president for enrollment, said admissions officials were pleased with the attendance and excitement throughout the day.

“The entire campus pulled together to provide the prospective students and their families a taste of what it means to be a Bonnie,” he said.

Prospective students came from seven different states, Emery said. Some came from New York and Pennsylvania. Others traveled from as far as Connecticut, Virginia and Massachusetts.

She also said the day highlighted club sports with a special presentation.

“Students and parents who chose to attend this optional session heard a brief presentation and watched a club sports video,” Emery said. “They also broke into small groups that allowed them to speak to coaches and/or players from the teams in attendance.”

Over 30 visiting students attended the session, she said.

Admissions will host open houses on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 12. It will also host a shorter visit opportunity for prospective students on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Valento said open houses allow visitors to experience St. Bonaventure firsthand.

“During the program, we showcase our outstanding academic and co-curricular programs,” he said. “The program also allows our current students to share their personal experiences.”

Emery said the more recent open house showed life at Bonaventure in many ways. Visitors saw a multimedia presentation featuring three students, participated in social media contests, took pictures with Reilly and the Bona Wolf, ate lunch in the Hickey Dining Hall and talked with friars and staff.

Valento said, “Our goal is to get as many students and their families on campus [as we can] because once we do St. Bonaventure sells itself.”

