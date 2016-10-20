Poem by Vonna: A Place to Call Home

A colorful outline and magical key,

With a playful format and a picture of me.

A formal placement of joy or hate,

A place to go if you must relate.

Darkness only when the sun goes down,

And sounds flowing round and round.

A house on the island or maybe in a fort,

Somewhere in New Jersey or maybe in New York.

With a slide open window, or maybe something different.

And two orange rugs in the bathroom or kitchen.

Shade may come in every now and then,

But my world will be complete, no scratches no sin.

Just a world of warmth in a home of care and a living embrace even when there’s no one there.

— Javonna Simmons is a senior journalism and mass communication and strategic communication and digital media double major.