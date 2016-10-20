Payroll changes affect faculty

By Rachel Konieczny

Co-Photo Editor

For St. Bonaventure University faculty and staff, five-week months can make a difference.

The university switched its payroll schedule from bi-weekly to twice a month, or bi-monthly, according to Thomas Missel, interim vice president for university relations.

“That reduced the payroll from 26 pays to 24 pays to avoid a glitch every several years that caused a 27th pay check within a 12-month cycle because of the way the calendar breaks periodically,” Missel said.

Jasmine Foster, a residence director, said she didn’t know what to expect when she heard of the change.

“It’s pretty much the same,” Foster said, referring to the new payroll schedule. “The only time your pay changes is if there’s more than four weeks in a month. So pretty much we’re bi-weekly unless there’s five weeks in a month.”

Foster said she receives a schedule from the human resources department that marks her pay as the first and third Friday of every month.

“Last year, I was a student and I got paid bi-weekly, so I’m used to that,” Foster said. “Every job I’ve had has pretty much been bi-weekly.”

Foster said the payroll schedule for student workers did not change.

“Anytime you’re dealing with finances in general, I think it’s smart to have a plan,” Foster said. “What I appreciate is that HR always reminds us if there’s going to be a pay lag.”

Foster said she budgets her money and therefore the payroll schedule change does not affect her.

“I know how much money I’m supposed to make in the month and what responsibilities I have or how much I want to save and I plan that out,” Foster said. “For me, it doesn’t really make that much of a difference but I guess for a person who isn’t really a planner it might be pretty tough.”

