Oxygen bar in Olean calls to Bona’s students

By Brandon Fields

News Assignment Editor

Keith Mott, ‘07, and wife Jessica Mott, owners of Skin Tight Studio, believe their new business is an elegant and affordable pampering option for Bonaventure students and the local community.

The business opened on Oct. 1 and is located at 1781 Park St. It serves as a wellness and health facility aiming to help customers tone-up naturally.

The couple described the facility, located near the Subway Café across from Shultz, as being unique and not like anything else offered in the area.

“We wanted to create an experience that when you walked through the door [of the studio], you felt like you were no longer in Olean,” said Keith.

Bonaventure students have already visited the studio and are pleased with the business’ ambiance.

“I really liked the atmosphere of the place, everything was very clean and looked presentable,” Maya Booman-Amico, a junior elementary education major, said.

Designed by Jessica, the studio has different stations where people can get toned up through non-surgical procedures.

Among those stations are laser liposuction, face and neck lifts, acne removal, teeth whitening, tanning and organic spray tanning.

One of the highlights of the business is the oxygen bar, which is the first in Olean.

“All of your organs need oxygen,” said Keith. “The oxygen bar sends oxygen through the body, giving a general sense of euphoria, heightened energy and awareness.”

Booman-Amico confirmed the effects of the oxygen bar saying that she enjoyed it and it was a relaxing experience.

The Motts used their knowledge of the local areas and Keith’s experience from attending the university to develop their business into something students would like.

“We designed the studio to be elegant without costing students an arm and a leg,” Jessica said.

The couple explained Bonaventure students get big discounts at the establishment upon showing their school I.D. For a student’s first visit, the first service is half off, and after the initial visit there is approximately a $5 discount on each service besides teeth whitening.

“The more you come in, the more we will hook you up,” Keith said.

He explained that their services work, and there is no downtime or pain involved.

According to their business brochure, the laser liposuction tightens skin and removes fat by shrinking fat cells; the neck and face lifts use a LED face and neck mask to accelerate blood circulation ultimately improving skin complexion in two weeks.

Since opening, their most requested services have been teeth whitening, $49 for a one-hour treatment, laser liposuction, $29 a session and the oxygen bar for $1 per minute.

Himalayan swings and a drink bar are offered as complimentary services upon visiting the studio.

The Himalayan swings offer further relaxation and detox. Customers can kick their feet in the Himalayan salt infused sands and sip on a complimentary cup of coffee or mimosa, if of legal drinking age.

Jessica shared that the community has responded well to their presence and they are getting more and more calls each day for bookings and reservations.

In the future, the Motts plan to expand their business and open an Aerial Yoga and bungee fitness facility near the existing studio. Jessica described bungee yoga as being a workout where people are attached to bungees and can run-up the side of walls and fly through the air.

Skin Tight Studios is open to the public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. The space can be rented out for special events and discounts would be available for the reserved parties.

For more information call, 716-372-7546 or visit the website skintightstudio.com

fieldsbj14@bonaventure.edu