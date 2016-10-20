Low-key employee: John Brewer

By Lauren Zazzara

Associate Editor

Security guard John Brewer began working at Bonaventure in 2008. He worked basketball games part time, keeping students under control.

“There’s some rules within the NCAA that have to be followed; no horns or whistles or that sort of thing is our main focus, as well as anyone that may have been drinking and is causing problems,” Brewer said.

This position turned into a full-time job, and now he works with Safety and Security Monday through Friday. He starts his day making sure classrooms are unlocked for the morning classes. In addition, he and the other guards transport students when they need it and they open doors when students have locked themselves out of their doors or apartments.

“I’ll tell you what I don’t like about this,” he said. “We have to charge [students] a $10 fee for unlocks. It’s not us; it’s the university policy.

I’d like [students] to know that because a lot of times we feel they take it out on us, that we’re the ones who are charging them when we are just doing what we are told to do.”

In addition, Brewer patrols campus to make sure it is safe for students.

“Of course most of the time during the day it is safe, but there are times that we have incidents on campus where we make sure everything is safe.”

Patrolling also helps security make sure students and staff are following the parking protocol.

“I don’t really like writing tickets for people, but it’s a violation and we have to do it,” Brewer said. “It’d be nice if we could just all park wherever and get away with it, but we can’t. We have rules ourselves about parking we have to follow.”

However, Brewer said the best thing about his job is customer service.

“I like helping students, whether it be a lock out, sometimes we have to go jump start your car…just helping the students out is the most satisfying to me,” he said.

Brewer said he used to work weekend nights, and at times it could be fun with many different people out having fun. But it could also become stressful.

“We’ve had the local police department bring students back who have [broken] open container laws and that sort of stuff…we have to do reports on all that as well,” he said. “The other part I don’t like is having to confiscate alcohol from students. I get it done, but it’s not the fun part of the job. It gets hectic on weekends.”

Security works closely together with the residence assistants to make sure students don’t pose a danger to others, Brewer said. The RAs will call security if they need help with a situation. Only once in a while will police have to be notified.

“The police department usually doesn’t get involved unless there are really unruly students, fights, that sort of thing,” he said. “If there’s a major accident on campus, police are really involved, or if there’s a drug issue as well.”

Overall, Brewer said he wants to make sure students know security is there for them, and they aren’t out to get students.

“I’d like them to feel comfortable coming to us for issues,” he said. “Don’t be afraid; we’re good people;. We’re just here to help you… It’s not our rules; it’s the university’s rules. I don’t think that gets relayed a lot. We’re always looked upon as the bad guy. But we’re here for the students. That’s how I feel and that’s the way 99% of our staff feels. We’re here for students: customer service issues, giving a helping hand, not to be mean and nasty.”

