Bona Fan Jam schedule to be adjusted

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

Bona Fan Jam has had to adjust its start time due to the weather on Saturday. The festivities were supposed to be held out in the Richter basketball courts at 4 p.m. but the time has been moved to 5 p.m. inside the Reilly Center.

According to gobonnies.com, the face painting, coloring contest, the Buffalo Bills ticket raffle, Cuba Cheese tasting and Angee’s Restaurant sandwiches will all still be available for fans to attend. These activities will go on for an hour, when at 6 p.m., both men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and the hype for the 2016-2017 season will begin.

sawyerjp15@bonaventure.edu