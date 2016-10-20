A YouTube channel start up how-to

By Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

YouTube is a place where you can express yourself and share your ideas with others. It is also an unlimited space where you can explore and share your knowledge through videos that may one day inspire others. Joining YouTube is quite easy, but starting a fashion channel may be a bit overwhelming, so here are some ways to help you get your channel started and consistent!

Plan

There are a ton of successful influencers on YouTube, but their success did not happen overnight. Always remember that success takes time, and it takes even longer to build a fan base. In order to stay organized and prepared on your road to success, brainstorm all of the elements you’d like to go into your channel. Spend time creating a banner and layout that represents your style, and brainstorm video ideas that are in line with the topic you will focus on.



Practice Makes Perfect

Practice making videos before you upload anything for your big launch. Your first few videos will never be great, trust me! I recorded and edited four videos before my channel’s debut, and all of those videos never made it onto my channel. Just keep in mind that it is quality over quantity, so make sure to invest in a decent camera and video editing software to ensure a visually appealing experience for your audience.



Suggested Editing Programs: iMovie, Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro

Consistency and Promotion

Set a schedule for filming and uploading to stay consistent for your viewers. Be sure to promote your content on social media accounts upon release so your videos can get the views they deserve. Send your links to your family and friends, and also, find YouTube groups and organizations on Facebook and LinkedIn to share your content with. Through these groups and organizations, you’ll be able to network and find individuals who would love to collaborate with you.



Suggested Facebook Groups: You SHARE Now, YouTube Community, YouTubers Hangout!



Music



Due to copyright restrictions on YouTube, you won’t be able to use your favorite tune from the radio in your videos; however, YouTube provides a wide catalog of free songs for users who want to adorn their videos with rhythmic tunes. Websites such as Incompetech.com and BenSound.com also provide a collection of royalty-free music that can be used for your videos and even presentations. Last, but certainly not least, Soundcloud.com has a number of hidden free gems easily found by adjusting the search filter to “use commercially.”

