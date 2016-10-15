Men’s Soccer capitalize in Overtime

Kiley O’Donnell

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure Men’s Soccer team sent its seniors out with a win, beating the Dayton Flyers 1-0 to collect a conference win on senior day.

The game-winning goal came from sophomore midfielder Isaiah Wilson at 2:55 in overtime, his second goal of the season. The team is now 3-9-2 overall and 2-2-1 in conference play.

The game started off balanced, which it stayed for the entire match. The Bonnies defensive efforts, predominately at the beginning, didn’t allow Dayton to convert on any of their eight first-half shots on goal.

The Bonnies started to push the offense late in the first half and all throughout the second and into overtime. As a team, they totaled 15 shots on goal: six in the first, five in the second, and four in overtime. Two of those shots came from Wilson.

The close range goal was unassisted, hit the top crossbar, and was forced back onto the field, causing confusion and controversy for the referees, players, and crowd. It was officially declared a goal shortly after, ending the game and declaring the Brown and White win.

The Bonnies sophomore goal-keeper, Luke Iacobellis, tallied seven saves, most of them coming at crucial points of the game.

Dayton also missed some key chances at the end of the game, taking three shots on goal within two minutes towards the end of the second.

Coaches and players could not be reached for comments after the conclusion of the game.

The Bonnies will face George Washington University next on Oct. 19 at home.