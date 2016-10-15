Kutztown controls second half to beat Bonnies

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University men’s rugby team fell to the 13th ranked Kutztown University Bears, the number 13 team in the country, dropping its overall record to 2-5 this season.

Kutztown started the match with the ball and was able to quickly put points on the board, starting by making its first kick of the game to take a 3-0 lead. They would get another kicking opportunity shortly after, but missed it, which would become common for Kutztown throughout the rest of the game.

Kutztown soon scored its first try of the game, going up 8-0 on the Bonnies. However, the Bonnies were able to respond with 23 minutes to go in the half, making the kick and the lead to 8-7.

Both teams continued to play physically, as they stopped each other near midfield several times and forced each other back when they made a push. They traded scores around the 15 minute mark, not allowing each other to get an edge in play as the half winded down and bringing the score to 15-14.

But Kutztown took brief control of the game following the Bonnies try, scoring twice to jump out to a 29-14. The Bonnies would even the momentum again when it scored back-to-back tries of its own, pulling back to within three points at 29-26 with about three minutes left in the half. A late score by Kutztown extended the lead to 36-26 at halftime.

The Bonnies attempted to get its offense going to open the half, quickly scoring to make it 36-31. But Kutztown regained control of the game near the 30 minute mark, scoring twice to take a 50-31 lead with 27 minutes remaining.

The defense for the Bonnies began to apply pressure to Kutztown in an attempt to force mistakes. This led to another stretch of back and forth play, with neither team giving much ground at the midway point of the half.

An opportunity presented itself with 23 minutes to go on the clock, as the Bonnies came within five meters of scoring, but lost a scrum and the ball was cleared.

Kutztown built upon its lead even more by scoring two more times, at 16 and14 minutes remaining, respectively, making the score 60-31. The Bonnies completed the scoring near the 10 minute mark with one final try.

Both teams would come close to scoring again, but neither converted before time ran out.

The Bonnies will be away for its next match on Oct. 29 against Delaware at 1 p.m.

