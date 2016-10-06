Through the lens: the perfect photo shoot

By Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

Camera

For any fashion photo shoot, the most crucial item to have is a digital camera.

Although a DSLR is ideal, be sure to keep in mind that quality is more important than quantity and, certainly, price. Instead of dropping over $800 on a fancy DSLR from brands like Nikon or Canon, opt for a simple point-and-shoot camera for less than $200 from Walmart or the camera on your smartphone.

Camera Remote

Avoid the hassle of running back and forth to your camera to set the timer in between photos by simply purchasing a wireless camera remote.

The remote improves the quality of your shots and the time duration of your photo shoot by focusing the lens, activating the shutter and eliminating any vibrations caused by the shutter. Department stores such as Walmart and Best Buy offer remotes, from brands like Nikon and Insignia for as low as $20.

Battery

Always make sure to keep a backup battery for your digital camera, and a portable charging bank for your smartphone on hand to avoid any delays during your photo shoot that may come as a result of a dead battery.

Tripod

For those of you utilizing a digital camera for your photo shoot, a sturdy tripod will not only maintain the stability of your camera, but it will make transitioning into new angles effortless.

Although the operation of a selfie stick is self-explanatory, there are other ways to utilize them. Use the stick as a mock tripod to also maintain stability as you take photos of your model. Walmart.com features both items for an array of low prices, ranging from $10 to $30.



LensPen

Fight the possibilities of dirt and dust specks on your lens by investing in a Lenspen. The double-sided cleaning system, in the form of a pen, features a retractable brush and soft sponge. It is offered on Amazon.com for $8.

