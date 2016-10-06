Second invitational in a row for Bonnies

The St. Bonaventure golf team came off a good showing from the Little Three golf tournament last week and the team looked to carry that momentum into the Binghamton invite according to sophomore golfer Brent Morgan.

“I think we are all playing very solid. Not many weaknesses are being shown through our lineup,” said Morgan.

Morgan in particular excelled in the tournament and posted the lowest round of his SBU golfing career, he went on to shoot a 69 and was able to lead the team to the best round of the season.

“That was the best round of my SBU career so far, this was the lowest score I have ever shot as a Bonnie, as well as personally this was the best round I have played in my life,” said Morgan.

Morgan was the most pleased by the fact that it gave the team a chance to win and gain some momentum going into the final day of the tournament.

“I will take this round as a momentum builder and it will also be something to look back on that I shot my best round in our biggest win of my college golf career so far,” said Morgan.

Focus played an important part of the team’s and Morgan’s success in the previous tournament and is something the team and Morgan try to do from week to week.

“It’s just something I think we excel at, and I think all of us knowing that we are playing really well definitely made it easier for us to maintain the focus throughout the tournament,” said Morgan.

The course was favorable to Morgan and his teammates, which was a contributing factor to Morgan’s low score.

“Course conditions definitely allowed for our team to score well, the course wasn’t easy by any means but the conditions did allow for some low scores from not only our team but the rest of the teams in the field,” said Morgan.

According to Morgan, the fact that the Bonnies were able to go just as low and then edge out the win down the stretch shows how far they have progressed, and how much the Bonnies are able to achieve in the future as a team.

The golf team will next play at the Dayton Invitational, hosted by the Dayton Flyers. The tournament will last two days, Oct. 16 and 17, and will take place at the NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio. No start time has been announced for the first day.

