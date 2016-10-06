Scheduled power outage Monday

By Brandon Fields

News Assignment Editor

Deteriorating manhole repairs will leave the west side of campus without power Monday, Oct.10 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Phillip Winger, vice president for facilities, explained that the power outage, taking place over midterm break, is occurring due to maintenance and is a precautionary step to avoid unexpected outages in the future.

“The University owns its own 13,000-volt electricity distribution system,” Winger said. “Unlike other universities that outsource for their electricity and have the utility company handle repairs, we are responsible to do it ourselves here.”

The manholes are located near the brick building near the entrance of the Shay-Loughlen halls circle, and repairs are necessary to avoid the collapse of the manholes.

The outage ensures repairmen working on the manholes can be in close proximity of the wires without being in danger.

The time for the repair was chosen strategically to have the least amount of impact on activities. Winger said students who stay during the break will have natural lighting during that time frame so they can continue with their daily routines.

Students have expressed they will take the time during the power outage to get off campus and see what the community has to offer.

“I will probably ask some of my friends to go get food off-campus,” Michael O’ Malley, a junior English major, said. “Wendy’s never has power outages!”

Besides not being able to charge his phone and laptop, or watch television, Greg Doane, a sophomore biology major, explained the outage won’t really affect him.

“I am definitely going to charge my phone and all other devices before the outage so I won’t be caught off-guard,” Doane, a resident assistant working during the break, said.

Over the past two weeks, there have been Notice-Board emails sent out to the campus community notifying residents of the power loss. However, some students don’t think that was enough.

“A good percentage of students do not read the Notice-Boards and will be surprised when this happens,” Doane said.

O’Malley suggested the school should have a pop-up with bits of information, like the outage, on the my.sbu.edu homepage.

Students are not the only ones needing to prepare for the outage; other organizations have planned for the outage as well.

The Hickey Dining Hall will be starting its breakfast service later in the day. The admissions event, starting in the Quick Center for the Arts, won’t be affected because the building has its own generator, Winger said.

The east side of campus encompassing Francis Hall, Town Houses, Garden Apartments and the Friary will still have power.

fieldsbj14@bonaventure.edu