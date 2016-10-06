Sacred Places: Father Joseph Butler Statue

By Yoselin Person

Contributing Editor

A statue can often showcase the connection its subject has to an area. The statue of Father Joseph Butler, located in front of Friedsam Memorial Library, reminds others of Butler’s connection to St. Bonaventure University.

Erected on June 5, 1921, the statue speaks to Butler’s 31-year-long career at Bonaventure, during which he served as president from 1887 until his death in 1911, according to the university’s archives.

“I look at the campus as dots that are being connected,” said Fr. Ross Chamberland, O.F.M, director of the Lateran Center. “So if you look at the statue of Father Joe and the library you’ll start to get a picture of what was Bonaventure like.”

Ultimately, the statue is viewed as having a relation to more than just one area on campus.

“I don’t see a connection with one thing,” said Fr. Ross. “It’s much of a reminder before you get to the library; it kind of takes you back before it takes you forward.”

The statue of Butler is also considered a sacred figure of remembrance when times are difficult for others.

“It’s a center-point of the campus,” said Br. Kevin Kriso, O.F.M, a Mt. Irenaeus Guardian. “It helps us to remember that anytime things look tough, you can take courage and inspiration.”

Other students on campus said they believe the statue of Butler has a great meaning to the school.

“The statue of Father Joe gives some sort of meaning,” said Jordan Golden-Arabaty, a freshman strategic communication major. “Just because of what he has done for the school.”

Overall, though, the statue sends a positive message to St. Bonaventure.

“I think the statue throws out a good aura,” said Brandon Fields, junior strategic communication and digital media major. “Everything at Bonaventure serves some type of purpose.”

personyr16@bonaventure.edu