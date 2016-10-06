Goodbye to Greatness

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

On a Sunday that shocked the world of sports and then shook it to its foundations, the game of golf lost one of its legends. On Sept. 25, Arnold Palmer died from “complications from heart problems,” according to espn.com.

Palmer, according to golfweek.com, was a seven-time major championship winner, claiming the green jacket, given to the winner of the Masters, four times, the US Open once and the British Open twice. He holds the American record for Ryder Cup wins with 22, won at least one PGA Tour tournament in 17 straight seasons, tying him with Jack Nicklaus for that record. But possibly the most impressive is his fifth place spot on the PGA Tour career wins list with 62 wins.

He also was the king of making the cut at a major tournament. He made the cut in 25 of 50 Masters, 24 of 33 US Opens, 17 of 23 British Opens and 24 of 37 PGA Championships, according to golfweek.com. This more than backs up his selection to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974, which believe it or not, was 25 years after he debuted. Yes, that’s right, he debuted in 1949.

Besides all that, he won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.

But all stats aside, Palmer meant more to golf than just his wins. He represented something more to people, especially aspiring golfers. He, along with Nicklaus, was a symbol of golfing excellence and playing the game the right way to guys like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who in turn influenced today’s stars, like Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlroy.

But even if you weren’t that interested in golf, you knew who Arnold Palmer was. Growing up, my grandfather and uncles loved to watch golf on a Sunday afternoon. With these tournament-watching sessions came the stories of the golfers of the past; along with the usual “he could never beat…” that came with watching Tiger Woods.

One of the first names to leave my grandfather’s mouth was that of Arnold Palmer.

“You think he’s good, you should’ve seen Arnie Palmer and Jack Nicklaus play!” he would say to me. I would then go ask my uncles if this was true, and they would say it was.

So when I got older I decided to investigate it for myself, and I found myself shocked to find that: no, Tiger might not beat Palmer one-on-one. Tiger may have been great, but it was not a model of consistency like Palmer was. I mean going back to those 17 straight seasons with a win on the tour; my immediate response is “no way, not possible.” But it actually happened, and it’s just what Palmer did.

I mean, when your biggest rival, Nicklaus in this case, calls you the best to ever play, which Nicklaus did, you know you’ve done something right.

But after everything, it is the indelible mark Palmer left on my grandfather that I will always remember about him. I firmly believe that Palmer’s legend is one of the main reasons why my grandfather took up golf as a main hobby.

He had watched Palmer play since he was a little kid, and literally grew up with him as a top golfer. To put it in perspective, during the length of Palmer’s career (1949-2004) my grandfather: went to high school, went to college, met and married my grandmother and had five kids, who in turn produced three grandchildren. When it comes to golf, Palmer represented a majority of his life.

So I’d like to thank Mr. Palmer for everything he did. Thank you for being so great at your sport and propelling it to the heights it has reached. Thank you for inspiring a generation to love golf and to pass it on from father to son to grandson.

Oh, and for the delicious mix of iced tea and lemonade.

But in all seriousness, there will never be another Arnold Palmer. There never can be, and I, for one, wouldn’t have it any other way.

