Embrace it Africa holds fundraiser run

By Lian Bunny

St. Bonaventure’s campus got a little more colorful this past Saturday, Oct. 1.

Embrace it Africa, a non-profit organization and Bonaventure club, hosted Color Me Happy run/walk. The group focuses on access to public health, public education and economic development in southern Uganda, Africa.

Zach Rodriguez, ’09, one of the founders of the club, said the group members are developing a health clinic in the area and started a microfinance institution, a credit union to help with economic development.

Rodriguez said the money from the event will most likely be split between these two projects.

The run raised $2,600.

Cari Matejka, a local teacher who has traveled to Uganda with Embrace it Africa five times, said participants in the event were supporting a good cause.

“I just want you to know that taking this walk today really does make a difference in the world,” Matejka said at the event. “So you being here, it’s fun, but it really actually makes a big impact. And this ripple is pretty endless because you’ll inspire other people to make a difference. So here every little step is changing the world.”

Matejka said once you travel with Embrace it Africa, you see the need of the people there and the hearts of the Ugandans.

One hundred and thirty people participated in the event.

“In terms of participation, I was hoping to get as many people out as possible and to get as many people interested in what we’re doing in Uganda as possible,” Rodriguez said.

Evan McCabe, freshman environmental studies major, finished the race first and said he had a lot of fun.

“I love donating to charity so as soon as I found out about [the event] I knew I had to do it,” he said. “I enjoy running; it’s a fun event and it’s good for charity too.”

Joe Hayes, an education graduate student, said he enjoyed the exercise.

“I walked and then I ran,” he said. “And then when I saw the people coming out with the paint I started bolting. It was a lot of fun.”

