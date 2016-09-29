Tobacco buying age to change in county law

By Diana McElfresh

Cattaraugus County legislators recently passed a law changing the tobacco-buying age from 18 to 21.

The legislation, passed Sept. 14, will restrict many college-aged students from legally purchasing tobacco products starting Nov. 1.

However, Gary Segrue, director of safety and security at St. Bonaventure, said the new legislation will probably not impact students much.

“We will continue to focus our efforts in matters of fire safety, as smoking in the residence halls and campus buildings [is] prohibited,” he said. “I do not feel there is a need to currycomb the campus for smokers under the age of 21.”

He did note, however, that underage students could receive code of conduct violations if they are found to be in violation of local laws.

Chuck Santora, junior finance major, said he’s “on the fence” about the new law.

Santora, a smoker, said he thinks the change will positively affect high-schoolers interested in smoking, as it will make it harder for them to get access to nicotine.

“I personally started smoking in China when I was 17, and it was everywhere and made me feel more grown up. If the smoking age was 21 when I came back, I don’t think I’d still be smoking, which would be awesome,” Santora said.

He noted that his case is a rare one.

“On the other hand, [though], consistent smoking in colleges is not common,” he said.

“For people joining the workforce right out of college, smoking is far more common,” Santora said. “Manufacturing, the food industry, the Army, transportation and most blue-collar jobs have a smoking culture where cigarettes help people cope with the hard work, stress and long days.”

Santora also said he thinks the new smoking restriction will lower tax revenue “for an already poor county.” He said newly underage smokers would probably just drive to nearby Allegany County to get their cigarette fixes.

