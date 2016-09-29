Summer fashion lives on

By Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

Take your summer favorites to all new heights by combining them with fall’s hottest trends and staple wardrobe pieces!

Skirt

Pair your fall leather jacket with a printed midi or maxi skirt to add a bit of edge to your look for class or work. To add more of a casual tone and gorgeous silhouette, add a basic loose-fitting T-shirt and a small belt to cinch the waist.



Crop Top

Add a dash of cool edge to your crop top by pairing it with a basic collared shirt and pants in earthy hues.



Midi Dress

Take your favorite summer midi dress to a new level by combining it with a bold-colored turtleneck, opaque stockings and textured booties.

Romper

Put a spin on the classic summer romper by pairing it with basic layers of fall. To achieve the perfect look pair your romper with a beautiful pair of trouser pants or an A-line skirt.

Thigh High Boots

Not only are thigh-high boots perfect for those hot summer nights, it’s they’re also perfect for the fall. Achieve the perfect median between sultry and classy by pairing it with a stylish trench coat.

Sleeveless Coat

Pull out your favorite sleeveless coat for those days that the fall wind isn’t so chilly, adding an off-the- shoulder top to create a playful look.

