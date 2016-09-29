Sacred Places at St. Bonaventure : The Grotto

By Yoselin Person

Contributing Writer

The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, located south of Plassmann Hall, is one of the largest shrines at St. Bonaventure University.

Being in a sacred place, it is considered as a place to go for meditation and for reflection.

The grotto was built in 1925 by determined students at Bonaventure.

More than 90 years later, its initial construction has been restored as a place that is now a place to ruminate.

“I think they did a really nice job of giving people a place to sit and reflect,” said Christina Sutphen, an associate director of admissions. “I think it was more welcoming than it was before.”

Sutphen said she felt connected with the statue because of the miracle that occurred in the city of Lourdes, France, 1858.

“One of my favorite miracles is the miracle of the apparition at Lourdes,” said Sutphen. “The five white stones right above Mary are actually from Lourdes, and I feel very connected to it, and it’s something that I always wanted to go see, so I feel like I have at least made it close.”

The Our Lady of Lourdes has also reminded others of their own sacred place back home, and places that they have been to.

“It kind of reminds me of the statue that’s in my church,” said Sammantha Wieme, a freshman education major. “The whole area reminds me of the place of worship at Mt. Irenaeus.”

During the evening, the setting sun shines on The Grotto of Our Lady Lourdes revealing its aesthetic figure.

“The certain time of day is where it hits the tress just right,” said Hilda Myer- Post, an assistant director of HEOP. “The sun shining through the leaves gives pretty patterns on the ground.”