Poems by Javonna: Be You

By Javonna Simons

Contributing Writer

When left unsaid things can become surreal.

You never experienced love so you don’t know how it feels.

They tell you they mean well and even help you in times of need?

But who do you call on when your voice becomes weak?

It is a form of understanding, a form of truth.

That everything you will ever need is hidden inside of you.

So you will never be great,

And you will always need help if you don’t start to believe in yourself.

