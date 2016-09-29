Netflix trumps television

Netflix: A utopia of endless movie selections and binge-worthy shows. Waiting for shows to come on cable TV seems like a foreign concept to me now.

The amazing thing about Netflix is that I can sit down and watch any episode of Law and Order: SVU, or two, or three, anytime I want. Shows like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards are Netflix original series, and being able to binge-watch them on a rainy day is tempting to anyone. The new science-fiction show, and Netflix original, Stranger Things, has been getting national attention.

With cable I would have to wait until the day it is on, record it and then wait to watch it when I am free. By then, someone has already spoiled the ending for me. Especially being at school, my schedule is different almost every day and having to be done with homework by a certain time to watch a show is nowhere near plausible. Unlike how it is on cable, I never have to be aware of special events, like the presidential debates, that could cut my show right out of the lineup for that night.

Unlike some cable TV providers, Netflix has an app that can be downloaded onto any device to take on the go. The ability to be able to watch my favorite show in the airport or the library is a huge plus for me.

Cable is expensive, especially living on campus. As a college student with no income, my ability to pay the fee for cable is non-existent. Netflix has a small monthly charge, and in return I get the series I love anytime I want them.

Once the monthly fee is paid, the account can be accessed on multiple devices. I could watch a show in my dorm on my account and later that night my sister could watch a show in her room, many miles away, on that same account.

One of the best things about Netflix is that it is customized to my interests. If I watch a lot of movies with a specific genre, the system will recommend other movies of that same genre for me to watch in the future, which is very convenient for anyone who is a horrible decision maker like myself.

Netflix has such a wide array of genres that can appeal to people of all interests. From Gossip Girl to documentaries, Netflix has it all. Whether a person feels like watching criminal investigations, or reliving his or her childhood with High School Musical, he or she has the ability to choose.

The documentaries featured on Netflix can also educate viewers on current events. The documentary Making a Murderer illustrated a court case that many people found controversial. Due to the Netflix documentary, the case increased in popularity and brought many people’s attention to the actual case. People learned about the judicial system, the flaws of it and how facts can be skewed.

Netflix is making it easy to educate people on real-life issues, even if it is from their couches.

Rachel Kerr is a contributing writer for the Bona Venture. Her email is basilesm15@bonaventure.edu