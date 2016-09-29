Men’s Soccer starting A10 schedule

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Assignment Editor

Atlantic 10 conference play will begin Saturday for the St. Bonaventure University Men’s soccer team when it takes on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks at home. The Bonnies are coming off a non-conference schedule that saw them go 1-7-1, with the only win coming against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

“Our expectation, going into conference games, is to win enough games and make it to the playoffs,” Oduro said. “If we continue to build on what we have been doing in the past five games, then we always have a chance.”

Last year the Bonnies went 1-7 in conference play, including a loss to Saint Joseph’s 4-1 in in the final game of the season. Oduro said that this year’s team is different and it is ready to be competitive in its games.

“The difference is we are a year older and we are more familiar with the teams we will be playing this year,” Oduro said. “We are creating more attacking chances compared to last season, and once we start scoring a few goals that will help our team spirit.”

Junior midfielder and team captain Kieran Toland said the team played difficult non-conference teams for a reason, and those games fulfilled their purpose.

“Our non-conference schedule is made tough so that we can be ready for conference when it comes, which I feel we are,” Toland said. “We have progressed a lot from the first game of the year and now it’s just a matter of putting it all together to perform well during the conference play.”

Paul Afful, also a junior midfielder, said a benefit his team will have in conference play will be the coaching the team has and its commitment to the team.

“One secret we have is our coaches never give up on us. They always motivate us even when things are not going well, so we can’t afford to disappoint them,” Afful said. “Collectively the soccer team is a family, so we face our challenges together.”

The Bonnies will start conference play by playing two top teams in the Atlantic 10, following Saint Joseph’s, which is tied for fifth in the conference. They will host the first-place Duquesne Dukes on Oct. 5.

“Every game is important in conference and every game is difficult no matter the opponent,” Oduro said. “Any point or points you can get from any game takes you closer to making the playoffs.”

Toland said he knows how difficult these games, as well as the team’s overall schedule, will be, but has confidence in his team’s ability to win each game.

“With the way our schedule is, it will be very tough as we are playing seven of the eight teams that made the tournament last year,” Toland said. “However, I believe if we can play to the best of our abilities, both individually and as a team, then we will be able to pick up results and get to the tournament. Once you are at the tournament, anything can happen.”

Two games in particular stood out to Toland as potentially difficult for the team as it heads down the stretch, but he is still keeping a positive attitude.

“I think Dayton will be as they were the winners last year. A positive is that we have them at home so we can have all our fans helping us and also we play very well at home,” Toland said. “I also think St Louis will be tough, as we travel to them this year. They are always a good team and also have very good recruiting classes.”

Afful said even though the Atlantic 10 teams will be new to him, as he transferred in this season from the University of Education, Winneba in Ghana, he knows what each game will come down to.

“Actually, I don’t really know much about the opponent we’re going to play, so I think I will see every team as a tough opponent because a lot of surprises occurred during the non-conference,” Afful said. “The best team on that fateful day wins.”

Oduro said when it comes to the end of the season and reaching the Atlantic 10 Championship, goals are the main concern for the team.

“Our forwards need to finish the chances we are creating,” Oduro said. “Our defense is doing their jobs, but our attacking players are not.”

Saturday’s game against Saint Joseph’s will begin at 6 p.m. at the Marra Athletic Complex.

