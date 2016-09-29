Freshmen runners make an impact

By Kiley O’Donnell

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s cross country teams have had big results from their first-year runners.

William Delaney led the Bonnies men’s team at last weekend’s Harry F. Anderson Invitational. With his 8k time of 26:59.4, Delaney finished 36th out of 213 runners and collected the Atlantic 10 men’s cross country Performer of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors.

“I am happy with my current performances and know this is very early in my collegiate career, but it will go by quickly,” said Delaney. “I just have to take as many risks as I can and be willing to lay it out on the line every time.”

Freshman Devan Cavanaugh finished second on his team, finishing his 8k at a time of 27:47.7 and placing 57 out of 213 runners.

He gave nothing but praise to his coaching staff and teammates.

“I can attribute my success to the training given by my coaches, and more importantly the support given by my team,” said Cavanaugh. “They push me to do my best no matter what.”

For the women’s team, freshman Stephanie Barry finished second for the Bonnies at the Harry F. Anderson Invitational, posting a 5k time of 19:41.1 and finishing 39 out of 223 runners.

Freshman Sydney Beeman placed fourth for the Bonnies, finishing with a time of 20:02.5 and placing 56 overall.

“A huge goal at the start of the season was to be sub-20 in the 5K and now that I have come very close, I definitely think I can get it at A10s,” said Beeman. “My next goal is to qualify for regionals which will take a lot of work, but Coach MacFarlane has prepared us well.”

Barry said the upperclassmen have been role models for her.

“The bonds they helped us form early on have helped us be able to push each other during practice to run the extra mile and also during races when we notice a teammate falling behind; when we see this happening we encourage them to stay by our side and pull through it,” said Barry. “All of the upperclassmen have demonstrated an amazing work ethic that I have tried to emulate in my own life inside and outside of cross country.”

Cavanaugh said the upperclassmen have guided him during the season so far.

“I would not be where I am today without the leadership of the upperclassmen,” said Cavanaugh. “They are always giving tips, and doing everything they can to help you improve.”

Beeman said the team has made the first year runners feel like family.

“All of the upperclassmen have been so welcoming to all of us and have made us feel just like family,” said Beeman. “On runs we all have running partners and they have helped us out a lot. Hailey Gattuso, a junior, is my running partner and she pushes me to become a faster runner.”

These first-year runners don’t see their hard work ending any time soon. Delaney said he has a focused mentality.

“I plan on continuing my success this season by keeping my mileage up, intensity high and mentality strong,” said Delaney. “I can’t get tied up in thoughts about a good or bad performance, instead every week is something new.”

Cavanaugh said he wants to continue his success by putting forth the e ffort he has shown throughout the season.

“I plan on continuing my success by sticking to what my coaches have been having me do,” said Cavanaugh. “Their plan has obviously worked for me so far, so there is no point in changing things up.”

Barry said how important it is to give every practice and workout your all.

“In order to keep improving, I will continue setting goals, work on maintaining a positive attitude during workouts and races and be willing to take more risks,” said Barry. “If you are willing to get out there every day and put in the work, crossing every ‘T’ and dotting every ‘I’ within the workout and not cutting corners when you’re tired, you’re already one step closer.”

