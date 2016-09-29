Embrace it Africa to hold color run

By Brandon Fields

Embrace it Africa plans to add color to the lives of the Bonaventure community during its Color Me Happy run/walk on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Embrace it Africa, will consist of a 2.5-mile color run on the Allegheny River Valley Trail, aiming to fundraise and gain support to aid growth in Uganda.

Registration for the event is $10 and can be done online or at the sign-up table in the Hickey prior to the event.

Along the river trail, volunteers will be stationed to throw the colorful, chalky powder on the participants. While being sprinkled with multiple colors, attendees have access to free food, lawn games and music.

The first 200 people at the event will get a free t-shirt.

Embrace it Africa is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on access to public education, access to public health and economic development.

Students have expressed their excitement for the event and expressed how close the charity is to them personally.

Amanda Saeli, a senior marketing major and officer in Embrace it Africa, said the people who the organization helps are real, living through things most can’t imagine.

“The organization is personal to me,” said Saeli. “When I am tired and just want to go to bed and watch Netflix, I pause to remember there are people I have met that don’t have food, internet or shelter. Knowing this it becomes more of a duty, and the right thing to do.”

The charity, founded in 2008, was pioneered by a small group of Bonaventure students.

According to Zach Rodriguez, ’09, adjunct professor and kick starter for the charity, the organization began as a naïve ambition to change the world, but has developed into something more.

Rodriguez explained after going into the village of Bethlehem located in the Rakai district of Southern Uganda, the endeavor went from work to meaningful change quickly.

“I made a lot of friends,” said Rodriguez. “ The people there are invested in my life just as much as I am invested in theirs. I have grown up with them, and when I was first there I was 18; now I am older and many memories have been shared.”

According to Rodriguez, there is a real disconnect between the developed world and the developing world, and he hopes to bridge that disconnect with the upcoming event.

“It is hard for students to see what they do locally can have global ramifications,” said Rodriguez. “The walk is a simple and fun way for students to contribute to the charity and actually see their contributions being applied.”

The campus is buzzing about the event, according to Erin Bilello, a journalism and mass communication major and member of the organization.

“While walking around I have heard students say, ‘Oh are you going?’ and, ‘Come with me on Saturday to the walk,’” said Bilello.

Bilello said she encourages all students to come out to the event and help out.

“It can be scary to begin helping because someone might think what can I do that may actually make a difference,” said Bilello. “Everyone has resources just volunteering or being there can be a big help and no one should feel discouraged.”

According to Rodriguez, most of the things needed to execute the event were donated.

The community has made its support of the event known through a variety of donations.

For students who have a wrist band and are of the legal drinking age, The Burton will be waiving the coverage charge and offer drink specials.

To get involved with the charity regularly, they have meetings every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. Contact Eleanor Gerhard at gerharef15@bonaventure.edu for more information.

