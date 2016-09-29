Bonnies Polar Plunge team to assemble: Fundraising for Special Olympics takes a deep dive into fun

By Cameron Pettrone

Contributing Writer

St. Bonaventure is taking a plunge in support of the Special Olympics.

“The Polar Plunge is an annual event through the Special Olympics of New York and they are challenging colleges in the Buffalo area,” said Dr. Paula Scraba, O.S.F. “The whole thing is advocacy through sport.”

The Polar Plunge will take place on Dec. 3 at Lake Erie and consists of teams or individual participants navigating the freezing waters of the lake for a good cause.

Benjamin Collins organized a team that will represent St. Bonaventure at the event.

According to Scraba, all of the money raised at the second annual Polar Spray, held Sept. 22, will go towards Collins and his team. The Polar Spray is a Bonaventure event in which the Allegany Fire Department sprays participants with a fire hose.

Collins collaborated with the cross country team and other friends in order to facilitate the group that will be going to the event.

The Polar Plunge is primarily intended to help cover expenses such as uniforms, transportation, lodging and equipment for the Special Olympics.

“The Special Olympics is totally free to all participants,” said Scraba. “The only way they are able to do a totally free program is by fundraising; they’re nonprofit.”

Although other colleges in the Buffalo area, such as University at Buffalo, are in more of a position to raise money from the Polar Plunge due to size and location, Scraba made it clear that St. Bonaventure is an active participant in the funding for the Special Olympics.

“Since we’ve been doing this, since 2009, we’ve raised $17,000, almost $18,000, just from St. Bonaventure,” Scraba said.

Along with the Polar Plunge, St. Bonaventure hosts or supports a number of events intended to assist with the Special Olympics including the Unified Basketball competition, which was held here April 17 last year.

According to Scraba, participants play three basketball games and then attend a health and wellness workshop. Along with that, a variety of doctors are available to treat athletes free of charge.

Scraba adds New York State has the largest number of Special Olympians in North America, with almost 50,000 athletes between the ages of 8 and 80. Due to this age range, there are many events that are specific to the skills of the participant.

“For adults they have bocce, and the younger kids are in the more competitive (events),” said Scraba.

To join the St. Bonaventure Polar Plunge team, contact Benjamin Collins at collinbc13@bonaventure.edu

