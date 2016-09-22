Kelly nominated for National Book Award

By Diana McElfresh

Editor-In-Chief

Donika Kelly views her National Book Award nomination as “a little disorienting.”

Kelly, Ph.D., an assistant professor of English at St. Bonaventure, says the book of poems, “Bestiary,” relates to themes of migration, trauma and grief through a recurring motif of Greek mythology.

Kelly explained that her own life is tied to migration and trauma.

“I grew up in L.A.; we moved to Arkansas when I was 13 because my mom has family in Arkansas. I lived in Texas for three years. I lived in Nashville for seven years to get my Ph.D., and then my wife and I were in California,”

She added that while she was working on her Ph.D., her mother grew ill, and the grief of that illness fed itself into her poetry.

Her love of Greek mythology also informs her poetry. She explained that she grew interested in mythology in fourth grade. The love has never left her.

Kelly said her “Bestiary” collection won a Cave Canem First Book Prize last year. She explained that Cave Canem is an association that supports black poets, and that winning the prize felt “significant.”

Her book, which is available for pre-order on Amazon, will be released Oct. 11. The National Book Award shortlist will be announced Oct. 13.

As for winning the award, Kelly isn’t worried. Being long-listed for the National Book Award is enough.

“It’s more than I had hoped for,” she said.

