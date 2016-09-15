Lead closes court

By Riley Eike

Staff Writer

The words “Danger” and “Poison” cover the doors leading into the Bob Lanier court in the Reilly Center.

According to Phil Winger, associate vice president for facilities at St. Bonaventure, recent construction in the arena has resulted in the appearance of lead paint and thus its removal.

“There are some minor modifications being made to the steel structure above the arena floor, which require removal of spots of lead paint to permit safe welding,” Winger said.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead can be found in the air, the soil, the water and in our homes in the form of paint, batteries and cosmetics.

“Adults exposed to lead can suffer from increased blood pressure and incidence of hypertension, decreased kidney function and reproductive problems in both men and women,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

While the signs posted on the court doors raise concern: “Warning Lead Work Area Poison No Smoking or Eating,” “Danger Lead Hazard” and “Arena Closed,” Winger said the signs are a precaution by the contractor.

“The process is a liquid chemical one and not hazardous to the community, but the contractor likes to make sure everyone stays well out of the way,” Winger said

eikerr13@bonaventure.edu