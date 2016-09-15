Is the iPhone 7 really worth it?

As per usual for September, the new iPhone was released this past week.

In this day and age, most people have smartphones, and a good amount of people seem to choose iPhones over Androids. Personally, I have had both iPhone and Android products, and as to the way that the phone works, I prefer iPhones.

Right now, I have an iPhone 6 that I got last August. It has been a year, and I was looking forward to maybe getting a new phone when the iPhone 7 came out; keyword: was. After the release of the design, I’m not looking forward to getting a new phone. In fact, I might wait.

The cost of any iPhone, much less a new one, is quite steep. Granted, all phones are fairly expensive, but a new iPhone would on average cost $700 up front, unless you wanted to take advantage of the monthly plan, which would be a little over $30 a month.

The design of the new phone is virtually the same as the iPhone 6 or 6s, looks wise. The only difference in the way the new phone looks from the iPhone 6s is that it comes in a glossy black finish, that the company calls “jet black.”

As for the differences in how the phone actually works, the camera is a lot nicer, which is typical of Apple when they come out with new phones. In addition to that, the phone is described as “splash and water resistant,” as if anyone would ever test that with Apple products, considering how easily they get damaged.

The new phone also has a re-designed home button that detects pressure and also is supposed to work better at detecting fingerprints for touch I.D.

The biggest thing that seems to be coming up about the iPhone 7 is the fact that it does not have a headphone jack. Now, it would be one thing if it just came with the new headphones like previous models; however, you have to pay another hundred-plus dollars if you want to get your own set of Bluetooth Apple headphones.

Not only is there that added cost to an already steep price for a new phone, but if you do wish to use your old headphones and plug them in, you must wait until October to get an adapter, that, as I’m sure you could have guessed at this point, you will also have to pay for.

The lack of a headphone jack seems to be the biggest topic of discussion so far about the new iPhone, and a lot of people seem to not be huge fans of this concept.

To me, it seems as if Apple, an already extremely profitable company, is trying to almost cheat us out of more money for stupid things that the consumer, for the most part, doesn’t

even like.

The topic of whether this new, and not that much different, phone is worth as much money as the company is charging for it has been widely discussed ever since the release of the design.

To me, it seems like a giant waste of money, but I do look forward to playing with some of my friends’ new iPhones and waiting to see if Apple changes things up after it gets responses from its consumers.

Elyse Kuhn is a contributing writer for The Bona Venture. Her email is kuhnee16@bonaventure.edu