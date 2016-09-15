Is the future of rap in jeopardy?

The year of 2016 in the world of rap music has seen an influx of new artists that bring a very unique and unconventional twist on the genre of hip hop. Some of these artists include names like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Desiigner, 21 Savage and Kodak Black.

When it comes to rappers like the ones listed above, it seems as if you either love them or hate them. For those that are not fans of the type of rap that these new, young rappers are putting out, it is often said that their songs contain elementary lyrics and that their music is not true to hip hop.

The question then becomes, if you’re a fan of rap music, how should you view these artists in regards to the rest of the rap industry? Should we just group them as a set of artists that adopted a new sound that appeals to the youth, or should we consider them to be a part of a different kind of hip hop-related genre?

Personally, I think the answer is neither. When analyzing all of these rappers, I think it is unfair to try to put them into one group because their sounds and styles are so different from each other. It’s undeniable that the sound of Desiigner’s music is completely different from that of Lil Yachty’s, so why should they be grouped together for comparison?

When it comes to all of these new rappers, I believe it is best to look at them on an individual level rather than talking about them all as if they all are intertwined with each other.

Kodak Black should only be judged on the music he puts out, and he shouldn’t be looked at in a lens that groups him with all the new rappers of 2016.

I also think that we shouldn’t judge the future of hip hop based off these few new rappers of 2016. I don’t think it makes sense to say that the future of rap music is in jeopardy just because a few of the newer rappers in the business have a style that greatly differs from what would be referred to as “traditional” hip hop.

There are still many up and coming rappers out there that would fit the mold of what most people would consider to be a “real” rapper, and just because there are new artists that are coming up with new sounds and styles that greatly diversify the genre, doesn’t mean we should lose all faith in hip hop and the future it holds.

Ethan MacKrell is Opinions Editor of The Bona Venture. His email is

mackreec15@bonaventure.edu