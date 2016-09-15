Emergency phones installed

By Brandon Fields

News Assignment Editor

St. Bonaventure safety and security announced the installation of four new emergency phones, also known as blue light phones, on campus.

According to Gary Segrue, director of safety and security, before he began to work at the university the phones that needed repairs were removed but not replaced.

He said that had to be changed.

The emergency phones are a hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year directly to campus security.

Segrue hopes the campus community notes his office’s attempt to make the campus safer for students, so they can succeed.

Students have expressed their appreciation of the new phones being installed on campus.

“Since the path from Townhouses to campus is flanked by woods, extra security measures are always a good idea,” said Mary Sauter, a senior English major living in townhouses. “At night, people are more likely to walk around without their phone charged so it’s smart having extra phones.”

Sauter adds the phones are a threat to predators by adding another outside form of communication.

Students that have to make the walk from Townhouses to campus have expressed they have never felt the urge to use the phone, but appreciate their presence.

“I am happy the phones were installed. Living in Townhouses, I feel safer knowing the phones are close to me,” said Jenna Maxwell, a junior political science major.

Some students have expressed that the emergency phones are unnecessary, since most students keep their cell phones handy.

According to Dyanna Moreira, a junior psychology major, the phones are outdated and most students use their phone.

However, she acknowledged that not everyone might have a phone.

“You can’t assume everyone has a phone or is receiving service. It is good that the school is providing a way to keep students safe,” said Moreira

According to Segrue, the process to install the new phones took three months.

The office had to make an assessment, identify problematic areas, research vendors and collaborate with other departments in order to place the phones.

The phones were installed on the east end of campus, placed in front of Townhouse 21, Townhouse 22, Gardens East and Gardens West.

In addition to the new phones, there are 21 emergency phones throughout campus.

According to Segrue, the last time the phones were used was last academic school year. The student was locked outside of their Townhouse.

“I feel under the direction of Vice President Trietley, we are always trying to improve upon the safety related equipment on campus,” said Segrue. “Our emergency phone system is just one of many areas I am looking to improve upon related to security.”

fieldsbj14@bonaventure.edu