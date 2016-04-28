Letter to the Editor: A message from Bernie Valento
I was quite surprised to read the recent article in the BV entitled: “Admissions Policy Not Followed.” I’d like to take this opportunity to provide professional insight and expertise on the topic.
There are many more factors involved in making a quality admissions decision than a high school average or test score. In fact, the policy itself that the article referred to cites the important role of the director of admissions’ professional judgment and discretion when making decisions. Some of the other extenuating circumstances or factors that could impact an admissions decision may include:
• Strength of the Academic Program
• Recommendations
• Life experiences
• Motivation/Attitude
• Extenuating Circumstances (long-term illness)
• High schools Grading Systems/Policies
• Personal Interview
At times, professional judgement and discretion also plays a role in not offering an applicant admission despite exceeding the published high school average and test scores. Admissions decisions are not always straight forward and require a thorough review of each applicant as an individual.
I cannot speak to why the Senate has not reviewed this policy in the last 24 years, but I can state that the Admissions Office has been very consistent in making decisions over the last 10 years as the data supports.
Need proof? Our 86% freshman-to-sophomore retention rate is approximately 20% higher than the average of private colleges. This data point makes it clear that the Admissions Office is making quality decisions and that the entire University community should be commended for its role in supporting student success.
Go Bonas!
Bernie
Hi, All!
I’m sorry about the loss of formatting in the following Comment on Mr. Valento’s Letter regarding Rachel Konieczny’s BV story “Admissions Policy Not Followed.” Anyway, here goes!
“St. Bonaventure University will therefore: a. Promote and maintain mutual trust among members of the campus community. …. We will demonstrate a scrupulous commitment to honor our agreements with one another.” — (from the “ENHANCE AND SUSTAIN A COMMUNITY THAT EMBODIES FRANCISCAN VALUES” section of St. Bonaventure University’s strategic plan titled Blueprint for Progress: Expectations and Aspirations, which SBU’s 2014 Middle States Self Study represented the University as having successfully fulfilled.)
Nothing in Mr. Valento’s Letter suggests that he feels any obligation to scrupulously honor University Policies (e.g., the 1992 freshman admission requirements policy, which requires 850 SAT’s [M+V] plus either 80% HS GPA or top 40% of class rank; HEO Program students excepted; currently, 850 SAT’s place one in about the 20%-ile) that have been adopted by mutual agreement between the Faculty Senate and the University President, through the process that was established by mutual agreement between the Faculty and the Board of Trustees in about 1970 (i.e., the Faculty Senate Constitution, most relevantly Article II, Sections 1 and 2, and Article V., Section 1).
That’s not altogether surprising, considering the likely orders and influences he receives from his superiors and his fellow Sub-Provosts, Supra-VP’s, VP’s, etc.. (“Befehl ist Befehl,” as they said.)
(I feel the “Blueprint’s” warm glow of Franciscan Values fading perceptively.)
In particular, (addressing statements in Mr. Valento’s Letter in sequence) …
I. Re Mr. Valento’s statement that “he was quite surprised to read the recent article in the BV entitled: ‘Admissions Policy Not Followed.’ ”: Mr. Valento didn’t identify the reason/s for his surprise. My hypothesis is that he was flabbergasted that anyone would suggest that he is obligated to honor (at all, to say nothing of scrupulously) the 1992 admission requirements policy that was adopted as University Policy (not “Senate policy,” as some insist on mis-saying) by agreement between the Faculty Senate and the University President. Someone/s may wish to propose other hypotheses.
II. Re Mr. Valento’s “professional insight and expertise”: I’m sure that Mr. Valento has lots of professional insight and expertise. However, he seems to be lack the insight/expertise/whatever to comprehend that he is obligated to perform his duties within the framework of the University’s duly-adopted Policies (e.g., the 1992 admission requirements policy). That may not be entirely his fault, considering the people he hangs out with (President, Provost, Sub-Provost, etc., etc.)
III. Re the “many more factors involved in making a quality admissions decision than a high school average or test score”: Now here’s something I can heartily agree with! However, those many factors only come into play when deciding which among the applicants WHO MEET THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS will be accepted.
IV. Re Mr. Valento’s statement that “In fact, the policy itself that the article referred to cites the important role of the director of admissions’ professional judgment and discretion when making decisions”: This statement is boldly false, as Mr. Valento is surely well aware if he has ever actually read “the policy itself that the article referred to.” “In fact,” the only policy that the article referred to is the freshman admission requirements policy that was adopted by the University in 1992, having been agreed to by the Faculty Senate and the University President. That policy says nothing about any “role of the director of admissions’ professional judgment and discretion when making decisions,” and only mentions the admissions administration at all to say that “Progress reports by Admissions will be prepared for the September Senate meeting each year [presumably at least through Sept. 1996, by which time the 1992 requirements were to have been fully implemented].” (The “preamble” to the Faculty Petition by which the proposed new policy came to the Faculty Senate in 1992—although that “preamble” was NOT part of the approved Motion/Policy—did mention the Director of Admissions, though only to decry his wholesale acceptance of applicants whom the then-Faculty/Staff admissions committees had judged unacceptable. So much for the regard in which [at least] the Faculty Petitioners held the Director’s of Admissions “professional judgement and discretion.”) (cf. my item of Correspondence #3 to the Faculty Senate’s March 2006 meeting for documentation of all this.)
V. Re the “Strength of the [applicant’s high school] Academic Program” as a “factor that could impact an admissions decision”: (This is off on a bit of a tangent from the main theme of my Comments, but I can’t resist pointing out that …) Sometime within the past few years (my “detailed files” have temporarily failed me), the courses listed in the “High School Coursework” box on the “Admission Requirements” page of SBU’s Admissions website were upgraded from the status of merely recommended to the present “minimum requirements for admission consideration.” Would the Faculty Senate be interested in receiving a report on the extent to which Mr. Valento and his subordinates are scrupulously honoring THAT agreement (if any) between the Faculty Senate and the University President? (I pointed this “High School Coursework” situation out to a Faculty Senator several months ago—and even without any haranguing!—but he/she has yet to “follow through,” as Dr. Gan put it.)
VI. Re “At times, professional judgement and discretion also plays a role in not offering an applicant admission despite exceeding the published high school average and test scores”: Neither the University’s current, legitimate admission requirements policy (i.e., the one adopted during 1992), nor any other consideration (except possibly the financial state of the University), has ever mandated acceptance of every applicant who meets the minimum requirements. The policy does, however, preclude acceptance of any applicant/s who fail to meet the minimum requirements (HEO Program applicants excepted).
VII. Re Mr. Valento’s inability to “speak to why the Senate has not reviewed this [1992 admission requirements] policy in the last 24 years”: That’s entirely understandable, since he just got here, and is surrounded by people who don’t know anything relevant and/or have misled him. However, I can “speak to ….” Firstly, the Faculty Senate DID review the policy, during 2006/2007. … and in May 2007 the Senate’s Enrollment Management Committee (Chris Stanley, then-Chair) DID propose (what I consider to have been reasonable) revisions to it. … and then the Senate—even after the Committee’s proposal had been vitiated by an amendment authorizing the Director/Whatever of Admissions/Whatever to accept an unlimited number of applicants who failed to meet the revised requirements—failed to pass it, as follows: “Legislative motion failed 8: 1: 5 (8 in favor (Cellini, Gan, Kubal, McNall, Peterson, Robbins, Schneible, Stanley); 1 opposed (Brestensky); 5 abstaining (Schrems, Unti, Weber, Paul, Tenglund)). Gibbs and Godet-Calogeras had already left the meeting at the time of the vote.” (cf. Minutes of the Senate’s May 2007 meeting for all the juicy details/documentation). … but since May 2007 the Faculty Senate has done precisely what concerning admission requirements? Doodly Squat! (aka failed to “follow through,” as Dr. Gan put it.)
VIII. Re Mr. Valento’s ability to “state that the Admissions Office has been very consistent in making decisions over the last 10 years as the data supports”: The “data” that Mr. Valento refers to here is the report—titled “Review of Admissions Criteria”—of the % of the 2005 through 2015 entering classes who failed to meet one or both of the admission requirements (unidentified, but presumably those of the 1992 policy, i.e., 850 SAT’s [M+V] plus either 80% HS GPA or top 40% of class rank) that was submitted to the Senate’s 1 April 2016 meeting. Besides not identifying the “requirements” used, that report has the additional defects that it: A. purports to present a “Review of Admissions Criteria” (when in fact it reviews the consequences of Admission’s application of whatever “criteria” [i.e., approx., “standards,” “requirements”] Admissions was purportedly “following”); and B. was kept secret by someone/s for 4½ months between when Ann Lehman had prepared it and the 1 April 2016 Senate meeting. … during which interval the Senate kept right on diddling; and C. fails to state whether or not HEO Program students are included. This is NOT the sort of annual “full report” “that will include … “ that the Senate told the Administration it wanted when it unanimously passed Dr. Donna Brestensky’s Motion on 3 November 2006. (Has the Faculty Senate noticed that it hasn’t been receiving such annual reports? Nope. Just more failure to “follow through,” as Dr. Gan put it.) Finally, I note that “very consistently” admitting large numbers of students who fail to meet one or both of the 1992 admission requirements—which is what “the data supports”—does not constitute “scrupulously honor[ing] our agreements with one another.” (At last I got that in again!)
IX. Re whether “Our 86% freshman-to-sophomore retention rate is approximately 20% higher than the average of private colleges. This data point makes it clear that the Admissions Office is making quality decisions”: Well, that’s one possible explanation of that (undocumented) “data point.” However, there may be other possible explanations, including (purely hypothetically): Dumbed-down courses, credit for showing up in class, generous remediation resources, and grading standards that yield pleasing grades without interfering with “going out.” … and there may be still more.
X. Re “Go Bonas!”: That brings back vague memories of a big, showy Convocation/Whatever in the Reilly Center Arena years ago (sometime during 2003?). I think someone said that they felt as if they had “died and gone to heaven,” but I may be mixing up my Convocations. Anyway, that was another time marred by other deficiencies of “follow through” (as Dr. Gan put it).
TTFN
[Note: What follows is not a “Reply” to my earlier Comment, but rather a 2nd, independent Comment on the whole admission requirements-related situation.]
As Rachel Konieczny reported in her April 15 BV story “Admissions policy not followed,“ I don’t have a firm opinion on the specific terms of SBU’s current legitimate freshman admission requirements policy (i.e., the one adopted during 1992, by mutual agreement between the Faculty Senate and the University President; and not subsequently rescinded or revised; and never-published; and chronically violated [as documented by the Senate Enrollment Management Committee’s report to the Senate’s April 1 meeting]; requirements—except for HEOP—are: 850 SAT’s [M+V] and either 80% HS GPA or top 40% class rank).
However, I (unlike some others, apparently including Faculty Senate Chair Barry Gan) believe that SBU ought to follow its duly-adopted policies.
SBU’s accrediting agency—the Middle States Commission on Higher Education—shares that belief. It requires institutions to demonstrate “Integrity” by—among other things—adhering to ethical standards (presumably including truthfulness) and to its own policies.
Obviously, SBU has NOT been adhering to its admission requirements policy for at least a decade.
Gan’s claim to the BV that “he first learned that the Faculty Senate might not be following the admissions policy last fall” rates a “Pants on Fire,” since he demonstrably knew all about the situation during the Senate’s May 2007 meeting—a fact of which I loudly reminded the Senate during its 1 April meeting, though that point (among many others) was redacted from the published Senate Minutes..
Whole racks full of flaming pants go to the framers and certifiers of the Self Study (prepared under the Directorship of now-Provost/VPAA Joe Zimmer) that SBU submitted to Middle States in 2014. It offered up such howlers as: A. that a Faculty Senator ensures that those online Academic Policies are up-to-date; and B. that “the university has made great strides in making all policies and procedures available to faculty, staff and students through the web site and through the university’s intranet”; and C. that “SBU has established policies for the admission of students to the University that are adhered to by the University Admissions staff.”
… none of which is (are?) true regarding SBU’s policy on admission requirements.
While issues of process and mendacity are indeed my primary concerns regarding SBU’s admission requirements policy, I am also mindful of the conclusion reached by multiple committees, task forces, commissions, etc. over the years that it would be advantageous for SBU to enhance its academic reputation by—among other things—raising what is generally called the “academic quality” of the undergraduate student body.
Committees/Whatever that have made this recommendation include—at least—
– the group that produced the Board-approved “Vision for the Future” in the early 1990’s (the “Vision” that stimulated formulation and adoption of the more rigorous admission requirements in 1992)
– the “Commission for the Future” and the group that converted that Commission’s “Final Report” into the far glossier “Blueprint for Progress: Expectations and Aspirations”, in which the University declared its Strategic Goal of “Achiev[ing] Academic Excellence”—in part by “attract[ing] and recruit[ing] greater numbers of students with superior secondary school records as well as students who achieve higher scores on standardized examinations,” thereby “Rais[ing] our national rating from ‘Competitive’ to ‘Competitive + in the Barron’s ratings.” (By 2009, Barron’s had demoted SBU to “Less Competitive.”)
In May 2007, the Senate’s Enrollment Management Committee proposed to end acceptance of applicants who do not meet the 1992 admission requirements, and to gradually raise the SAT (M+V) requirement from the present 850 to 950 (to compensate for the 1995 SAT “re-centering,” which reduced the %-ile rank of an 850 score from about 43%-ile to about 21%-ile). The Committee advocated the strategy of “cutting off the lower end of the admissions pool …[which] would involve setting fairly rigid minimum standards for admission and then working to recruit enough admissible students to make up for the ones that would be rejected under the new standards. …. Over a number of years, such an approach could lead to significant increases in the university’s statistics (i. e., higher average SAT scores and lower acceptance rates), which in turn could help to bring in more strong students.”
Besides reducing SBU’s attractiveness to strong students, undergraduate enrollment—and hence the University’s “Financial Vibrancy”—have been judged to suffer when disproportionate numbers of less capable students leave the University before graduating.
In the rationale for their December 2010 Senate Motion to require FRES 100 of all Freshman Foundation students (many—though not all—of whom do not meet the present admission requirements), the proposers observed that “Historically, Freshman Foundation students have had a very low retention rate at SBU, with between 40 and 50 percent of all FF students leaving the University by the beginning of what would be their junior year – whether by choice or as a result of academic failure.” During Senate debate, then-Provost/VPAA Mike Fischer argued in favor of the FRES 100 proposal, saying “Every student we lose through attrition represents dollars out the door.” … and some other Senator, who remains anonymous, bolstered Fisher’s argument with the observation that “FFP students are often paying full tuition, because they receive the least financial aid and scholarships”
I’m not making any of this stuff up.
Have a great Summer!
