Letter to the Editor: A message from Bernie Valento

I was quite surprised to read the recent article in the BV entitled: “Admissions Policy Not Followed.” I’d like to take this opportunity to provide professional insight and expertise on the topic.

There are many more factors involved in making a quality admissions decision than a high school average or test score. In fact, the policy itself that the article referred to cites the important role of the director of admissions’ professional judgment and discretion when making decisions. Some of the other extenuating circumstances or factors that could impact an admissions decision may include:

• Strength of the Academic Program

• Recommendations

• Life experiences

• Motivation/Attitude

• Extenuating Circumstances (long-term illness)

• High schools Grading Systems/Policies

• Personal Interview

At times, professional judgement and discretion also plays a role in not offering an applicant admission despite exceeding the published high school average and test scores. Admissions decisions are not always straight forward and require a thorough review of each applicant as an individual.

I cannot speak to why the Senate has not reviewed this policy in the last 24 years, but I can state that the Admissions Office has been very consistent in making decisions over the last 10 years as the data supports.

Need proof? Our 86% freshman-to-sophomore retention rate is approximately 20% higher than the average of private colleges. This data point makes it clear that the Admissions Office is making quality decisions and that the entire University community should be commended for its role in supporting student success.

Go Bonas!

Bernie