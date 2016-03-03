Campus representatives discuss appointment to presidential search committee

By Julia Mericle

Managing Editor

The St. Bonaventure University Board of Trustees named five campus representatives to the presidential search committee Tuesday, appointing those in campus leadership roles to represent the opinions of the student body, faculty and staff.

Pauline Hoffmann, dean of the school of journalism and mass communication, said she was pleasantly surprised to be asked to serve on the committee.

“I certainly didn’t hesitate for a second when I was asked,” Hoffmann said. “This search committee is incredibly important and I take very seriously my role in helping to choose our next president.”

Her responsibilities include helping to create the job description and selecting semi-finalists and finalists for the position, before helping to decide the 21st president of the university, according to Hoffmann.

Hoffmann said being an alumna and dean allow her to understand the community and culture at Bonaventure.

Haylei John, a sophomore international studies and Spanish major, said she accepted a position on the committee because she recognizes the importance of having a student voice present.

John has experience as a resident assistant, orientation leader, Freshman Leadership Program mentor and vice president of the sophomore class. She said these experiences have exposed her to a variety of people and viewpoints on campus, which will allow her to be a beneficial member of the committee.

The trustees also named Megan Walsh, Ph.D, assistant professor of English, to the committee.

“As we transition to a new period of leadership, I want to help ensure that our students – who amaze me every day with their intelligence, drive and generosity- and our faculty- who are leaders in their fields of expertise- have the resources they need to continue to achieve excellence,” Walsh said.

John said the most important quality in a new president is servant leadership. She said she hopes the next university president can connect to students in the same way Sr. Margaret Carney, O.F.M., university president, does.

“Our next president should be excited to stand along with us in the student section at big games and show the spirit that makes Bona’s students so unique,” John said.

Hoffmann said Bonaventure needs to find a new president with Franciscan values and problem solving skills.

“We need someone with incredible vision, passion and compassion,” Hoffmann said. “Someone who can continue the work started by Sr. Margaret and those who’ve come before her and carry us forward.”

