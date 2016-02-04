Olean’s offerings

I grew up in Olean. I try to withhold this information from everyone I meet, because every time I tell someone I’m from nearby, I get the ever classic, “No way, you’re a townie? You don’t look like a townie!” Or, “Hah! That must be awful!” One time, I even got, “Oh, so do you live in Wal-Mart?” Bonas kids are pretty adverse to the concept of “the townie,” and they often go out of their way to tell me that there’s nothing to do around here.

Okay, I’ll admit there’s not a whole lot to do here, but there’s more to do than a lot of outsiders think.

There’s tons of great hiking in the area, like Martini Rocks on Geiger Hollow Road, just off the Four Mile Road, past Randy’s Up the River. Take I-86 West for about 40 minutes, and you’ll end up at Allegheny State Park, with some of the most beautiful hiking trails I’ve ever walked (I’ve been to Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Death Valley and Bryce Canyon, to give you a reference point of my hiking record). Pfeiffer Nature Center, about 5 miles west of Sprague’s, is a mountainous hiking area that even includes guides to the types of trees in the Center.

Besides hiking, there are plenty of other outdoor activities. Canoeing and kayaking on the Allegheny River is great in the summertime, and for all the Huck Finns out there, there’s plenty of great fishing to be done in the river, too.

There are also tons of awesome restaurants in the area, including Red’s and Trudy’s near Sprague’s, a homey diner that specializes in scrambled burgers. The burgers are cheap and delicious, and the cherry pie is just as good. El Mariachi in downtown Olean is an amazing authentic Mexican restaurant. I’ve gotten a full day’s worth of food there for $5 before. I would highly recommend getting their queso as an additional dip for their homemade tortilla chips. Just up the street from El Mariachi is Brother’s Bistro, which is a little on the expensive side, but is definitely great for date nights. Of course, the Beef ‘n Barrel is always a great option with its down-home atmosphere and incredible beef on ‘weck.

For activities, keep an eye out for once-a-year weekend events. Just last weekend was the annual curling tournament at Good Times, which featured live music, a bar and plenty of ‘townies’ sliding around big rocks on ice. Late in August, normally the first weekend students return to Bonas, is Olean’s India Fest, where the local Indian population comes together and celebrates their heritage with music, food and dance. The event features some of the best food ‘townies’ eat all year. Also be sure to keep an eye peeled for interesting lectures that take place at the Olean Public Library or at Jamestown Community College, too.

For those with an artistic side, the Cattaraugus County Arts Council on Main Street in Allegany offers classes on topics as various as basket-weaving, wildlife painting and jewelry making, among others, with varying fees.

This area might not be much, but I promise, if you look a little past Wal-Mart, Olean isn’t so bad.

Diana McElfresh is the Managing Editor for the Bona Venture.

