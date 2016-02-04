Fire leaves building a “total loss”

A fire broke out Wednesday night around 11:39 p.m. at the Emerald Hills Apartment complex on Main Street in Allegany.

According to Gordon Scott, communications and media officer for the Allegany Fire Department, “Heavy smoke (lots of it) and fire was visible. Chief Rick Stady immediately requested additional fire departments and manpower to the scene.”

Other fire departments called included Hinsdale, Town of Olean, Limestone, Knapp Creek and Westons Mills. According to Scott, Portville, Cuba and Killbuck were on standby at nearby firehalls for the duration of the situation. An estimated 90 to 100 personnel were called in to combat the fire.

Scott said one building in the complex, which was comprised of eight, occupied apartments, was engulfed and is considered a “total loss.”

While no injuries were noted, Scott said the department called the Red Cross in for assistance.

Fire departments left the scene at 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

