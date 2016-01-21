Embrace to the face

By Liam McGurl

Members of the Bonaventure community embraced more than just Africa, as they took pies to the face in fundraising for the Student Government Association’s new official charity, Embrace it Africa.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, admissions held Pie In The Face: Ambassador Edition in support of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started by Bonaventure students—which was named the official university charity last semester.

For a fee of $2, members of the Bonaventure community could purchase a pie to throw at community members’ faces in the Hickey Dining Hall. Half of the proceeds went directly to Embrace it Africa, with the other half covering event costs.

“The event included whipped cream pies that students could purchase for $2 and then proceeded to pie several members of the admissions team, such as the Associate Director of Admissions, the Vice President of Enrollment, Bernie Valento and the lead student ambassadors,” said Christopher Russo, a junior psychology major and lead student ambassador.

While Embrace it Africa is finding a new place under a campus-wide spotlight due to SGA’s work promoting the group, club members said they have actively worked both locally and overseas for multiple years.

According to Amanda Saeli, a junior marketing major and Embrace it Africa president, members went to Africa for the first time in 2008 where they began working with Bethlehem Parent’s School and Orphanage in Uganda.

Saeli added that the group also runs a government microfinance program, Mikwano Savings and Credit Institution, and focuses a great deal of its attention on HIV/AIDS counseling, educational services and relief aid for mainly impoverished women and children.

“For the money being donated to Embrace it Africa, the students can be guaranteed their dollar goes directly toward sustainable projects in Uganda,” Saeli said. “We don’t spend donations on operations costs. It’s the easiest way for students to make a difference where it really matters in Africa.”

Russo said he helped plan and participated in the promotional event.

Russo added that SGA had been planning this event since last semester—when the lead ambassadors started planning fundraising efforts for the spring semester.

“This project was a team effort,” Russo said. “Last semester the lead ambassadors brainstormed many ideas and this was the chosen project. My part was to coordinate the production of the event including

acquiring supplies, advertising and coordinating with the different groups involved. On the day of the event, I was one of the participants being pied.”

Russo added that he believes Embrace it Africa deserves their newfound title of “official charity.”

“Embrace It Africa is a fantastic organization with a noble cause,” he said. “The students at St. Bonaventure University felt that this organization was the best charity and therefore they voted to make it the official SGA charity. The admissions team wanted to recognize the new charity by donating some of the proceeds to their cause.”

Saeli added that she hopes Embrace it Africa being named “official charity” will help promote both the club and its cause.

“It’s wonderful that this charity is finally getting more recognition on campus but problems in a third world country aren’t going to be resolved with a couple of fundraisers we’re able to pull off throughout the year,” she said. “We need all the help we can get and we’re so grateful to the office of admissions for putting this fundraiser together. Even though it’s impossible to fix everything, every little bit of help makes a huge difference.”

According to Christina Sutphen, the associate director of admissions, the event also served as an opportunity for interested students to inquire about ambassador positions.

“This was a great way to kick off a new year and semester and show our enthusiasm to be a part of a great Bona’s community,” she said. “Also, for any student thinking about applying to become an ambassador, it gave them an informal venue to ask questions and find out about the position.”

Sutphen added that applications for new student ambassadors are due Friday, Jan. 29, a week from today.

Students interested in getting involved with Embrace it Africa can contact Saeli at saeliaj13@bonaventure.edu.

